Custodial torture: Kerala told to give R 5 lakh to former DIET lecturer

Surendran was arrested on February 19, 2003, by police forcibly from his office on the charge that he took class to tribal people to attack policemen.

K K Surendran

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sultan Bathery Sub Court has ordered the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to DIET former senior lecturer K K Surendran for torturing him in police custody in connection with the Muthanga incident in 2003.

The respondents in the case are the then chief secretary, district collector, Sultan Bathery sub inspector P Vishwambharan, circle inspector Devarajan, ASI Mathai and cops Vasantha Kumar, Raghunathan and Varghese. The court order says that the money should be given by the government which in turn should be claimed from the accused.

Surendran was arrested on February 19, 2003, by police forcibly from his office on the charge that he took class to tribal people to attack policemen. A tribal youth and a policeman were killed in the Muthanga tribal stir over land issue. 

It was led by activists C K Janu and M Geethanandan. Surendran was arrested and put in jail for more than a month. “This is the triumph of justice after a prolonged battle. The police system which interprets empathy shown to the downtrodden as a criminal offence, and the power structure which supports such policing should definitely be defeated,” Surendran said.

