Customs to quiz P Sreeramakrishnan after budget session

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs is set to question Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the case relating to the smuggling of US dollars by a former UAE Consulate employee after the budget session of the Kerala assembly.

The central agency has received a favourable legal opinion to proceed with the interrogation, sources told TNIE. The customs had approached the additional solicitor general (ASG) to know whether it will face any legal hurdle in quizzing the Speaker as part of the probe, sources said.

“ASG’s office has clarified that there is no legal hurdle in asking the Speaker to appear for interrogation in a case registered under the Customs Act. Once Sreeramakrishnan’s convenience is ascertained to appear for questioning, we will issue a notice,” an official said.