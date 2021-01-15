Gang of goons attacks car passengers in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A cinema style attack occurred at Krishnagiri Pathirippalam in Wayanad on Wednesday morning. Two car passengers were attacked by goons while locals were watching, on Kozhikode-Mysuru National Highway. The assailants came in a lorry and some were hiding in the surroundings.

The visuals of the gang launching an attack on the car went viral on social media. “A new bridge is under construction here. The attack happened next to it. When the car arrived, people who were waiting in the lorry started their vehicle and parked it across the road. Others waiting near the spot also approached the car and they began attacking the car. The car’s windows were smashed with an iron rod.

The car sped away towards Mundanadappu Road near the bridge and escaped from the attackers,” said Abdul Shereef, SHO Meenangadi police station. The victims, Ashiq and Salim, both natives of Kozhikode, were coming by car from Mysuru. When the locals heard the noise, the assailants ran away. The lorry sped away towards Meenangadi.

Meenangadi police have registered a case and started an investigation. Police collected the CCTV visuals of the incident from nearby shops. “The victims are into gold business. The modus operandi is similar to attacks of hawala teams,” Abdul Shereef added. The scenes of the car being stopped and then driven away were clearly captured on CCTV.