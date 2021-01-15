STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep admn does away with quarantine system in Kochi, on islands

Beypore and Mangaluru for strict surveillance and monitoring the movement of men and materials from these entry points to the islands.

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has done away with the quarantine arrangement in Kochi as well as on the islands, in a move to open up more economic and livelihood activities for the local population.

“With this proactive and progressive resumption of activities, anyone can visit the islands from the mainland with a Covid-negative report after RT-PCR tests obtained 48 hours before the travel,” an official release said.

The new rules came into effect from December 28, it said. “Initially, the local people had expressed certain concerns about the revised SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) but with each passing day, the people have started reposing faith in the administration and adopted Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, use of hand sanitiser and ensuring social distancing in public places across the Union Territory,” the release said.

Moreover, the administration has taken all precautionary measures in view of the revised SOP by putting a system in place in Kochi, Beypore and Mangaluru for strict surveillance and monitoring the movement of men and materials from these entry points to the islands.

Considering the prevailing situation arising out of the revised SOP, Praful Patel, administrator, UT of Lakshadweep, has appealed to all citizens to remain peaceful and follow the revised SOP in letter and spirit so that “together we can keep Lakshadweep Covid free” in the days to come.

