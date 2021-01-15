SPB awards distributed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S P Balasubramaniyam memorial awards instituted by the Kalanidhi Centre for Indian Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust were presented on Thursday. Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the award distribution ceremony.

The New Indian Express principal correspondent Biju E Paul and principal news photographer B P Deepu received the awards from Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman. Deputy Speaker P Sasi presented the Suvarnamudhra award to P Thilothaman. Minister P Thilothaman, Ramesh Narayan, Gokulam Gopalan, P V Gangadharan, P Sparjankumar, R Dileep Kumar, artist Devadutt and Johny Lukose were among those who received various awards. Kalanidhi chairperson Geetha Rajendran, poet Prabha Varma, M R Thamban, K R Padmakumar and Pramod Payyannoor spoke on the occasion.