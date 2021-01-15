STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thousands witness Makarajyothi at Sabarimala

Several thousand devotees on Thursday witnessed the Makaravilakku and Makarajyothi, the high point of the Mandala-Makara annual pilgrimage at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. 

Published: 15th January 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) being carried to the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple after being accorded reception in front of the golden flag mast on Thursday | Shaji vettipuram

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Several thousand devotees on Thursday witnessed the Makaravilakku and Makarajyothi, the high point of the Mandala-Makara annual pilgrimage at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. 
The Makaravilakku ceremony, after adorning the sacred Thiruvabharanam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, was performed under the leadership of thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the presence of melsanthi Jayaraj Potti at 6.40pm. 

Immediately afterwards, celestial star Makarajyothi appeared in the skies on the eastern horizon of the temple. N Vasu, Travancore Devaswam Board(TDB) president, members K S Ravi and V M Thankappan,  devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni, devaswom secretary K R Jyothilal, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom chief engineer Krishnakumar, Sabarimala  devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad and assistant executive officer Gopakumar were present.

Earlier, the Thiruvabharanam  procession was accorded a traditional reception  at Saramkuthi at 5.30pm. The reception was held even as the tempo from the temple percussion instruments played by Ayyappaseva Sangham volunteers and artists added to the solemnity. As the procession made its way towards the golden flag mast of the Lord Ayyappa temple at 6pm, the TDB president and members received the Thiruvabharanam. 

Makarasamkrama pooja
The auspicious time of the sun moving from ‘Dakshinayanam’ to ‘Utharayanam was performed at the Lord Ayyappa temple by thantri Rajeevaru at 8.14 am on Thursday. Hundreds of devotees witnessed Makarasamkrama pooja. 

Playback singer Veeramani Raju was conferred the Harivarasanam award by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran at a function held here at 9am. The customary five-day procession carrying the ‘Thidampu’ of  Malikappuram Devi was taken out from Malikappuram temple to lower Thirumuttam in front of the 18 holy steps. It will conclude on January 18. 

Kalabhabishekam ritual will be performed at the Lord Ayyappa temple on January 18. The ritual aimed at cooling the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during Uchapooja by thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the presence of melsanthi Jayaraj Potti.  The devotees will be allowed darshan during the ongoing pilgrimage season till 9pm on January 19. 

Thiruvabharanam return procession 
The Thiruvabharanam return procession will leave Lord Ayyappa temple for Pandalam at 6.30 am on January 20. The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa will be closed at 7am on January 20 marking the conclusion of the 2020-2021 pilgrimage season. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Makarajyothi Makaravilakku
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp