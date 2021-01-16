85 tribal people recruited to police force

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: PSC Chairman MK Sakeer handed over advice memos to 85 tribal people at Kalpetta on Friday after they were recruited to police force through a special drive. The special drive was for people residing inside the forest and on forest peripheries and around 125 people were recruited from across the state.

As many as 20 women and 65 men from Paniya, Adiya, Oorali and Kattunayaka communities were selected from the district as a part of the second state-wide special recruitment drive. In the first phase, 52 people were inducted to police service in the district.

As many as 3,195 applications were received for the second phase drive in Wayanad of which 527 were shortlisted after physical test. Special drive had helped induct those staying in the forest fringes into government machinery, said KPSC Chairman.KPSC Kozhikode regional officer K M Sheik Hussain and district officer P Ullas, among others, took part in the function.