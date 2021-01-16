Consider grievances on test rates, HC tells govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to consider the grievance of private diagnostic centres and research centres that are conducting various kinds of Covid-19 tests regarding capping the rate for tests. The charge for RT-PCR was reduced from Rs 2,100 to 1,500.

The court directed to take a decision based on the representation after giving them an opportunity of hearing within a period of three weeks. Till such time, the petitioners should be permitted to realise Rs 2,100 as the charge for RT-PCR test. The court issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by R-Cell diagnostics and research centre, Kozhikode, and six others challenging the decision of the government.

The petitioners pointed out that the government had fixed the maximum cost for the RT-PCR test initially as `4,500 which was reduced to `2,750 on July 2 last year. On October 21, it was reduced to `2,100. This fee was fixed taking into consideration various factors like costs, including accreditation costs, calibration, maintenance of equipment, labour and quality of test.