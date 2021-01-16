STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Budget 2021: Message to centre; support price for paddy, rubber hiked

The state government should ensure that all coffee growers in Wayanad get the benefit of the base price fixed for the coffee beans, he said.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the country is on the boil over the Centre’s alleged anti-farmer laws, the Kerala budget has brought cheers to the agriculture sector as it announced support price for paddy and coconut, and cash crops rubber and Wayanad coffee. The state government has raised the base price of rubber to Rs 170 per kg and sought central assistance to raise it to `200 per kg. In another move, it raised the procurement price of paddy to `28 per kg and coconut to `32/kg, and base price of Wayanad-branded coffee to `90/kg. 

Indira Devi, agri-economist and former director of research, Kerala Agriculture University, said, “Raising the base price of rubber would benefit the farmers in the state in a big way as a majority of them in Kerala are small landholders.

Equally, the decision to increase the procurement price of paddy to Rs 28 will yield two results. Already, there is a momentum in  paddy cultivation and increasing the procurement price would discourage the wetland conversion which is vital for controlling the impact of recurring floods in Kerala,” she said. 

Welcoming the decision to fix the base price of Wayanad coffee beans, Prashand Rajesh, president of Wayanad Coffee Growers’ Association, said the price has not witnessed an increase for over a decade. The state government should ensure that all coffee growers in Wayanad get the benefit of the base price fixed for the coffee beans, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Budget 2021 paddy
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp