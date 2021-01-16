Kerala Budget 2021: Message to centre; support price for paddy, rubber hiked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the country is on the boil over the Centre’s alleged anti-farmer laws, the Kerala budget has brought cheers to the agriculture sector as it announced support price for paddy and coconut, and cash crops rubber and Wayanad coffee. The state government has raised the base price of rubber to Rs 170 per kg and sought central assistance to raise it to `200 per kg. In another move, it raised the procurement price of paddy to `28 per kg and coconut to `32/kg, and base price of Wayanad-branded coffee to `90/kg.

Indira Devi, agri-economist and former director of research, Kerala Agriculture University, said, “Raising the base price of rubber would benefit the farmers in the state in a big way as a majority of them in Kerala are small landholders.

Equally, the decision to increase the procurement price of paddy to Rs 28 will yield two results. Already, there is a momentum in paddy cultivation and increasing the procurement price would discourage the wetland conversion which is vital for controlling the impact of recurring floods in Kerala,” she said.

Welcoming the decision to fix the base price of Wayanad coffee beans, Prashand Rajesh, president of Wayanad Coffee Growers’ Association, said the price has not witnessed an increase for over a decade. The state government should ensure that all coffee growers in Wayanad get the benefit of the base price fixed for the coffee beans, he said.