Kerala Budget: God’s Own Country label gets Rs 100 crore shine

The tourism industry hailed the budget allocation of `100 crore for marketing God’s Own Country.

Published: 16th January 2021

An artist performing peacock Mayooranritham a classical Kerala dance form in an event promoting Kerala tourism in Hyderabad

Representational image. (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madupu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism industry hailed the budget allocation of Rs 100 crore for marketing God’s Own Country. Further, the announcement of establishing the Kerala Tourism Workers Welfare Fund Board has also brought cheers to the sector.  

Welcoming the budget, E M Najeeb, president, Confederation Kerala Tourism Industry  said the Rs 100-crore budget allocation for marketing is appreciable. Additional Rs 25 crore for this year for marketing is very good for energising tourism, especially domestic tourism.

“The welfare board for tourism employees is a good initiative,” he said.  
Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society director M P Sivadathan said, “The welfare board for tourism employees is one of the long-pending demands. Further, we need an aggressive campaign to market Kerala on international and national tourism platforms to revitalise its sagging fortunes for which the budget has set aside `100 crore which is praiseworthy,” he said. 

Rs 10 crore  specially for T’Puram Heritage Project

A 25 crore revamp of guest houses

A 20 crore for Champions Boat League in 2021-22

