Kerala centres ready for Covid-19 vaccination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will on Saturday join the rest of the country as the Covid-19 immunisation programme gets under way nationwide. Over 1,300 people registered for vaccination will get the first dose at 133 centres on the launch day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address health workers of the Ernakulam district hospital during the launch via videoconferencing facility. Health Minister K K Shailaja will visit the district hospital in Kannur.

The immunisation programme has the backing of international agencies such as World Health Organisation(WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Development Programme(UNDP). The state received 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccine that was sent from the Serum Institute of India on Wednesday.

Registered persons will get two doses of 0.5 ml each, with the second dose administered within 28 days of the first jab. They will be intimated about the centre through SMS, have their identity verified and given the jab by a trained nurse called vaccinator officer. It will take up to five minutes to get the vaccination. After vaccination, one has to remain in compulsory observation in a separate room to check for any adverse events.

All the centres have doctors to handle the adverse events following immunisation and transportation facility in the case of further emergency. The vaccination centres will function from 9 am to 5 pm. The state will be able to inoculate less than 2 lakh people with the number of vaccine vials made available to it so far. There is likely to be a 10 per cent wastage.

5,624 new cases, 4,603 recoveries in state

T’Puram: The state on Friday recorded 5,624 Covid-19 cases and 4,603 recoveries. The test positivity rate stood at 8.94 per cent, out of the 62,934 samples tested. So far, 87,51,519 samples have been tested. Twenty-three more patients succumbed to the illness on the day, taking the death toll to 3,415. Among the newly infected, 5,110 contracted the disease through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 394 were unknown. No cases were recorded among those who returned from the United Kingdom. Of the 56 returnees who tested positive, nine contracted the new Covid strain.