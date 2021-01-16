STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kothamangalam church case: HC extends interim stay for 2 weeks

When the petition came up for hearing, the Central government submitted that a petition seeking to review the single judge’s directive to the CRPF will be filed within ten days.

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order deferring further proceedings on a single judge’s directive to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram to take over the Kothamangalam Mar Thoma Church (Cheriapally) if the Ernakulam District Collector did not implement the court’s order. The bench passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government challenging the single judge’s order.

The maintenance of law and order is a state subject, the Centre submitted. The Orthodox faction informed the bench that it will not approach the Supreme Court against the interim order deferring the proceedings. The bench made it clear that if the Central government files a review petition before the single judge, the pendency of the writ appeal and the interim order shall not prevent the judge from considering the plea.

