STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC chief launches attack on section of staff, says Rs 100 crore missing from accounts

"We have found widespread irregularities in the daily operations of the KSRTC. A section of employees are making money using the KSRTC even as it has been struggling to stay afloat," he said.

Published: 16th January 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a decision was taken in the state budget to convert 3000 KSRTC diesel buses to CNG, the managing director of the corporation Biju Prabhakar made a scathing attack against a section of employees.

"We have found widespread irregularities in the daily operations of the KSRTC. A section of employees are making money using the KSRTC even as it has been struggling to stay afloat. At least 10 per cent employees are engaged in various kinds of malpractices like diesel looting and altering ticket vending machines. There were also irregularities in the purchase of spare parts for the workshop of the depots," he said.

The internal audit of the corporation has also found that around Rs 100 crore was missing from its accounts during the 2012-15 period and action would be taken against then accounts manager Sreekumar, he said.

The KSRTC will have to reduce the number of employees in order to stand on its own feet. In the first phase, the number of employees will have to be reduced to 22,000 and then to 15,000 and 10,000, he said. The KSRTC will not fire anyone but it will have redeploy the excess employees for other purposes, he said.

A section of highly paid employees is engaged in ginger and coffee cultivations without giving due regard to their duties, while another section provides tuitions to students. In many depots, empanelled employees are running the show. A section of employees also make money by helping private buses on long distance routes, the managing director said.

The corporation is facing an unprecedented crisis and bold steps are required to save it, he said, adding a section of employees are protesting against the conversion of diesel buses to CNG just because the diesel loot will come to an end.

The KSRTC will have to either sell some its properties or lease out land in order to save its fortunes. The step taken by the corporation to lease the Vikas Bhavan depot is a transparent process. The corporation will also take disciplinary action against its vigilance executive director P M Sharaf for taking back an employee who was remanded in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Kerala
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp