Newly-wed woman found dead with her throat slit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old newly married woman was found dead with her throat cut in the bathroom of her husband’s residence at Kallambalam here on Friday. The deceased is Athira of Sunitha Bhavan, Muthana, Kallambalam. The police, who suspect it to be a case of suicide, have launched a probe after Athira’s relatives raised suspicion.

According to Kallambalam police, Athira’s husband Sarath found her dead in the bathroom around 11.45am. Their marriage had taken place only one-and-half-months ago. Around 8am on Friday, Sarath went to a hospital in Kollam along with his father. When Athira’s mother came home to meet her at 10am, she could not see anyone in the house. So she waited for Sarath to come. On returning, Sarath started searching for Athira and found the bathroom locked from inside.

‘Prima facie, it’s a case of suicide’

Sarath broke its door open and found Athira lying in a pool of blood and dead. The police said they were alerted by Sarath. The dog squad and fingerprint experts examined the crime spot and collected samples. The body was shifted to the medical college hospital’s morgue. The postmortem examination will be held on Saturday.

“Prima facie, it’s a case of suicide. We found cut marks on the veins of both her hands. Besides, the door of the bathroom was locked from inside. Moreover, there were no family issues between Athira and Sarath,” said Kallambalam Inspector of Police I Faroz.