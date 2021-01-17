A teacher’s labour of love

Anuja Susan Varghese By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As time draws near for exam fever to set in, students are shrugging aside the lows of the past year and settling down at their desks to gear up for the annual tests. Devoid of laughter and classroom banter, this academic year was sequestered to a whirl of virtual classes. With classroom lectures yet to revert to normal, web portals that aid and support students preparing for exams are a welcome boon, bringing cheer and relief to teachers and pupils alike.If you are a higher secondary student, and are struggling to find notes or facing difficulties with topics in your syllabus, www.rrvgirls.com could guide you.

Designed by Vishnu Kalpadakkal, computer science teacher at the Raja Ravi Varma Girls HSS, Kilimanoor, the website presents study materials and notes prepared by subject experts from across the state.The recent inclusion of focus areas in specific subjects could be especially beneficial for students, Vishnu says.From the perspective of exams, all material required for proper preparation have been made available on one portal, he says.

“During the Covid pandemic, many students have struggled to get study materials and notes. Even teachers faced limitations. That’s when it occurred to me that their troubles could be eased to an extent if the required material was available for them online, on one platform,” Vishnu says. From the beginning of the nationwide lockdown last March, the teachers were engaged in making studies simpler for students at home through online entrance training. “The idea of starting a portal for my students took shape then,” he says.

Initially, the portal was developed for the students of RRV, but now it has taken on a wider purpose. “I contact teachers from other schools and their study notes are published with their consent. It is with great happiness that they share materials,” he says. The computer science teacher says the study material can be accessed free of cost by anyone -- parents, students and teachers. Relevant news from the educational sector is also shared.

The portal, which has been active from last August, has crossed over 10 lakh views. “I have completed uploading the focus areas for all subjects required for Class XII, and am doing the same for Class X now,” said Vishnu.