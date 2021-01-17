Actor abduction: Court makes minor changes in charges framed against accused

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court trying the actor abduction case in which actor Dileep is an accused made minor changes to the charges levelled against the accused. The move by the trial court came in the wake of a prosecution plea in this regard. Mainly, the prosecution sought alterations to the 14th, 15th and 16th charges framed against the accused pertaining to IPC Section 506 (1) for criminal intimidation. The court partially allowed the petition after hearing the prosecution.

“The event leading to charging 506 (1) of IPC was Pulsar Suni’s letter, narrating the entire offence and seeking help, addressed to Dileep which was sent from jail in April 2017. He handed it to one of the co-accused who gave it to the 10th accused while they met at a court in Maradu. The 10th accused visited the family home of Dileep and collected the phone number of Dileep’s driver. Earlier, while framing the charges, it was stated that 10th accused met Dileep’s brother at the family house of the actor and procured the driver’s number, which has since been deleted,” a source said.

However, the Criminal Intimidation charge will stay. The court also rectified around 10 errors in the written text which had occurred during the framing of charges before the trial commenced. Additionally, the court will on Tuesday hear the prosecution petition seeking to cancel the bail petition of Dileep for allegedly attempting to influence the witnesses.

The court will also consider the petition by Dileep against examining approver Vipin Lal before he is sent back to jail on the same day. The court has reserved orders on the bail petitions filed by three accused including Pulsar Suni. The trial, which had come to a halt in October last year after then Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Sureshan resigned, will resume on Thursday. V N Anil Kumar has since been appointed as the new SPP in the case.