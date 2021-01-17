Bottled water production to be increased based on demand: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bottled water production in the government water plants will be increased based on the demand, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while reiterating.

“The government aims to provide drinking water at the cheapest possible rate,” said Pinarayi, while inaugurating the new ‘Hilly Aqua’ bottled water plant at Aruvikkara under Kerala Irrigation and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIDK) in Aruvikkara through video conference.

“The Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure the supply of pipe water in all houses. When the rate of bottled water is Rs 20 in the market, the government was able to bring it out at a rate of Rs 13. It was widely accepted. Later, the private companies also had to follow suit,” he said.