Kerala govt withdraws BevQ app as bars reopen in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued an order to discontinue the BevQ app introduced by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the state-owned liquor retail monopoly, as part of introducing virtual queue management system in liquor outlets. Though a formal order was issued on Saturday, the majority of liquor outlets in the state have been working without tokens after the bars were re-opened in the state.

The new order has asked the Bevco outlets to make arrangements to adhere to Covid protocols, including social distancing, for the sale of liquor. Earlier, Bevco authorities had asked the state government to discontinue the service of the app in the light of reports that the sale of Bevco outlets has come down drastically soon after the app was launched.