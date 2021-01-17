Merger of JDS, LJD likely to take place soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a few weeks remaining for notification to be issued for the coming assembly elections, the merger of JDS and LJD —LDF allies — is likely to take place soon. A source said both the parties have arrived at a broad consensus on various issues, including sharing of posts, and that the merger could be completed as early as by this month-end. JDS leader and Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty told reporters on Saturday that the merger process will be completed this month.

A source said the modalities of the merger are currently being worked out. The LDF is said to have some reservations about the JDS’ approach towards the BJP in Karnataka. “Talks are on. There is lack of clarity on the JDS’ approach towards the BJP in Karnataka. We can’t compromise on our stance regarding the BJP. That needs to be sorted out,” said an LJD source.

Meanwhile, a JDS source said the merger process will soon be completed. Both have arrived at a final decision on the new party structure. Only after the merger, formal discussions on seat-sharing will begin. “Last time as part of the UDF, the LJD had contested seven seats. Once the merger is completed, the party will take a call on the number of seats to which it will stake claim in the LDF. The Vadakara seat need not be a sticking point,” the source said.

The CPM leadership is also keen on the JDS-LJD merger. The two parties had carried out formal discussions a couple of months ago and further talks were held this month. A source said both the parties have now adopted a liberal stance over sharing of party positions and hence the merger process is proceeding smoothly.