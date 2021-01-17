MVD to launch ‘Op Screen’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department will launch a two-week-long special drive from Sunday named ‘Operation Screen’ against use of sun-film, curtain or other material on vehicles that block the view of the vehicle’s interior.

The drive comes in the wake of the HC observing that many government, quasi-government and private vehicles were violating the MVD rule by using such materials. The transport commissioner has instructed MVD officials not to cause inconvenience to motorists during the checks.

Photos of the violation should be taken and chargesheet should be filed.The registration of vehicles will be cancelled and prosecution proceedings initiated against owners who refuse to remove the sun film or curtains.