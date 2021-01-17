Search for wounded tiger intensified

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The forest departments of Kerala and Karnataka have intensified search for the injured tiger which crossed the Wayanad border. On Saturday, Karnataka roped in four Kumki elephants to locate the tiger in Bandipur forests. Two mobile squads of 10 forest personnel each from Kerala have launched a search for the tiger in Kolavally, Seethamount areas near Pulpally.

The tiger, which had attacked Chethalayam Range Officer T Sasikumar on January 10 and a watcher last Tuesday was last found crossing Kabini river and treading towards Bandipur side.

The 7-year-old male tiger had a wound around its neck which is learned to have been caused due to a snare put up by locals to wean away crop-raiding wild boars.

“The impression is that the tiger cannot survive for more than five days. The wound had become swollen,” Northern Range Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) D K Vinod Kumar said.