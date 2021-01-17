TNIE former lensman passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Rajesh Kumar, former deputy chief news photographer of The New Indian Express, Kochi, passed away in Chennai early on Saturday. He was 49. A native of Vylathur in Thrissur, he was undergoing treatment for cancer. In a career spanning 24 years (1992-2016), he captured some brilliant photographs for the newspaper.

Rajesh started his career with TNIE, Coimbatore, before joining the newspaper’s Kochi office sometime in 1997.

He leaves behind mother Malathi K, wife Simna and son Bharat Vyas K. He had been staying with his sister Malini in Chennai. The cremation will be held in Chennai on Sunday morning.