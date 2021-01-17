STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE former lensman passes away

 In a career spanning 24 years (1992-2016), he captured some brilliant photographs for the newspaper. 

17th January 2021

K Rajesh Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Rajesh Kumar, former deputy chief news photographer of The New Indian Express, Kochi, passed away in Chennai early on Saturday. He was 49. A native of  Vylathur in Thrissur, he was undergoing treatment for cancer.  In a career spanning 24 years (1992-2016), he captured some brilliant photographs for the newspaper. 

Rajesh started his career with TNIE, Coimbatore, before joining the newspaper’s Kochi office sometime in 1997.

He leaves behind  mother Malathi K, wife Simna and son Bharat Vyas K. He had been staying with his sister Malini in Chennai. The cremation will be held in Chennai on Sunday morning.

