TNIE staffer dies in bike accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jayamohan K, sales manager at The New Indian Express, Kochi, died in an accident at Valliyapanpaddy on Aluva-Paravoor road around 4 pm on Saturday. He was 51.Police said Jayamohan was travelling in a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.

Jayamohan’s two-wheeler collided with two motorcycles while trying to negotiate potholes on the road. The injured are Mohammed Ramshad and Krishnakumar, both hailing from Aluva. Though Jayamohan was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The Aluva West police have registered a case and the body was shifted for postmortem examination. The police are yet to ascertain whether he was riding the two-wheeler or riding pillion. Jayamohan of Sachindrapuram, Thottakkattukara PO, Temple Road, Aluva, joined The New Indian Express circulation department in 2004. He is survived by wife Supriya P and daughter Gowri Lakshmi Nair.