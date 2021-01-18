STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A big chunk of migrants yet to return to Kerala

Stricter Covid protocol, higher travel expense preventing other-state workers from coming back. State losing out to Mumbai & Delhi

Published: 18th January 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Issue: Post lockdown, there was a huge wave of reverse migration, with lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their home state. Many states after few weeks of lockdown, arranged buses for transportation and in the list Bihar was one of the last states to do so. With many migrants returning with a mindset of not leaving their home state, the leaders now need a plan to find employment and also provide basic provisions to them. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, which has been ahead in the demographic transition in the country, has over the years evolved as one of the most attractive destinations for migrant workers from the rest of India. With unskilled labourers being paid Rs 700 to Rs 800 for a day’s work while the skilled like masons and carpenters earning anything between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000, and sure promise of jobs, the state has become a hub for migrants from other states where they are paid a pittance.

And as such, over the years, interstate migrant workers have become an indispensable part of the state’s economy. Almost all economic sectors that require arduous physical labour are dependent on migrant workers. According to an official with the Labour Commissionerate, this has resulted in the evolution of some of the longest labour migration corridors in India connecting the state with Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in addition to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. 

However, the pandemic saw an exodus of labourers in large numbers to their home states. As per official statistics, around 4.5 lakh labourers went back. Now, even as the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the state is yet to see a big arrival of labourers. If the trouble hiring agencies in the state are facing is any indication, this will adversely affect many industries in the coming days. 

“The migrants want to come back,” said Shibin Jose, director, KLR Facility Management Pvt Ltd. “However, the strict Covid-19 protocols here are turning them away. We are losing out to places like Mumbai and Delhi where Covid rules are more lenient,” he said. He said these places too had faced a mass exodus of migrant labourers before and after lockdown.  “Now they are trying to attract them back and, for that, are offering wages on a par with what the labourers used to get in Kerala,” said Shibin. 

Another trend being seen in the state is that nearly all migrants coming back prefer daily wage jobs to the salaried ones like being a shop assistant. “Mine is a hiring company. We hire staff for big hotels, shopping complexes and textile showrooms. However, after we bring them on buses and flights spending huge sums of money, they just abscond after the mandatory quarantine and tests,” said Shibin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrants crisis COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp