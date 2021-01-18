Four MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala amid budget session of Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the budget session of the Assembly is on, four MLAs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Koyilandi MLA K Dasan, Kollam MLA M Mukesh and Peerumade MLA E S Bijimol are the legislators who have tested positive.

ES Bijimol, the first among the lot to be detected with COVID-19 two days ago, is currently in quarantine at her hometown.

Dasan and Ansalan have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for expert medical care. Mukesh is currently in quarantine at his Kollam home.

The legislative assembly has taken various measures for the budget session in view of COVID-19. The assembly has arranged facilities for legislators, officials and media to undergo antigen tests.