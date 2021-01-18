STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala amid budget session of Assembly

Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Koyilandi MLA K Dasan, Kollam MLA M Mukesh and Peerumade MLA E S Bijimol are the legislators who have tested positive

Published: 18th January 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly (File | EPS)

Kerala Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the budget session of the Assembly is on, four MLAs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Koyilandi MLA K Dasan, Kollam MLA M Mukesh and Peerumade MLA E S Bijimol are the legislators who have tested positive.

ES Bijimol, the first among the lot to be detected with COVID-19 two days ago, is currently in quarantine at her hometown.

Dasan and Ansalan have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for expert medical care. Mukesh is currently in quarantine at his Kollam home.

The legislative assembly has taken various measures for the budget session in view of COVID-19. The assembly has arranged facilities for legislators, officials and media to undergo antigen tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Assembly Budget session COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp