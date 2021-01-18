STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

International experts will be roped in to end Kochi’s waterlogging: Thomas Isaac

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Sunday said international experts will be engaged to undertake a study on ways to end waterlogging in the city. 

Published: 18th January 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Thomaas_Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Sunday said international experts will be engaged to undertake a study on ways to end waterlogging in the city. He was replying to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar’s request seeking help in addressing the city’s waterlogging crisis, during the programme ‘Dhanamantri Kochiyodoppam’ (Finance Minister with Kochi) organised by the Kochi Corporation here. Isaac also said projects that meet major infrastructure needs of Kochi had been included in the state budget and that the local bodies should ensure their implementation.

“Kochi is the development gateway of the state and can play a major role in its fundamental transformation during the Covid-19 period,” said Isaac. “Cleaning and beautification of public places, preventing violence against women and creating employment opportunities are some of the schemes included in the budget which will be implemented in the city shortly,” he said, adding that the success of the schemes hinges on how well the corporation implements them.

He also said traffic congestion in the city will reduce substantially following the completion of the Kochi Water Metro, Atlantis railway overbridge and Thevara flyover. He underlined the importance of improving last-mile connectivity of bus services in the city and the completion of phase 2 and 3 of the Vyttila mobility hub in addressing people’s traffic woes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp