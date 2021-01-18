International experts will be roped in to end Kochi’s waterlogging: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Sunday said international experts will be engaged to undertake a study on ways to end waterlogging in the city. He was replying to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar’s request seeking help in addressing the city’s waterlogging crisis, during the programme ‘Dhanamantri Kochiyodoppam’ (Finance Minister with Kochi) organised by the Kochi Corporation here. Isaac also said projects that meet major infrastructure needs of Kochi had been included in the state budget and that the local bodies should ensure their implementation.

“Kochi is the development gateway of the state and can play a major role in its fundamental transformation during the Covid-19 period,” said Isaac. “Cleaning and beautification of public places, preventing violence against women and creating employment opportunities are some of the schemes included in the budget which will be implemented in the city shortly,” he said, adding that the success of the schemes hinges on how well the corporation implements them.

He also said traffic congestion in the city will reduce substantially following the completion of the Kochi Water Metro, Atlantis railway overbridge and Thevara flyover. He underlined the importance of improving last-mile connectivity of bus services in the city and the completion of phase 2 and 3 of the Vyttila mobility hub in addressing people’s traffic woes.