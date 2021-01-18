Migrants' crisis: Many stayed back after employers gave advance pay

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as around 4.5 lakh migrant labourers went back home during the lockdown from Kerala, many stayed back due to various reasons — one being the employers taking care of them during the period.

Kishen Kumar, a native of West Bengal who works as a shop assistant in Ernakulam, is one of them. He said he stayed back after his employer promised to pay him his salary though there was no work for him due to the lockdown. “I continued getting my pay besides food and accommodation throughout the lockdown. So, I didn’t go back. Due to this, I could keep sending money to my family,” he said.

Employers like Baiju T Elias, who owns plywood manufacturing units at Perumbavoor, shelled out Rs 5 lakh in pay besides providing food and accommodation to his workers. “I have 150 workers working in two units. When the lockdown came into effect, I decided to keep paying them enough amount so that they could keep sending money to their families,” he said.

After the lockdown was lifted and shops and establishments reopened, these payments were deducted every month by some employers. Many workers have now gone home to celebrate festivals like Bihu, Baiju added. “A lot of them have gone back and all manufacturers are facing staff shortage. If they don’t return, the situation will become very dire,” he said.

According to Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, labourers who had brought their families and had children studying in the schools too opted to stay back. “Going back home was not an option for them since it would have cost them a lot at a time when employment was scarce. Also, the children’s studies would have been affected,” he said.