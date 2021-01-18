STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi unveils calendar showcasing Wayanad’s locales

Published: 18th January 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has unveiled his calendar for the year 2021 which showcases the natural splendours of his parliamentary constituency. Besides the pristine beauty of 12 locales in the Lok Sabha seat, the calendar features the bio of 12 persons hailing from the region who had made a mark in their chosen fields.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises parts of neighbouring Malappuram district and Kozhikode as well as Wayanad. The calendar was brought out as part of ‘Nammude Wayanad’ project, through which the breathtakingly beautiful interior areas of the district are highlighted to make them must visit destinations on the tourism circuit.  

The 12 landscapes featured in the calendar, include paintings of Cheruvayal paddy field, Keralamkundu Falls,  Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Connolly Teak Museum, Thamarassery mountain pass, Banasurasagar dam, the Chaliyar, Chembramala, Pazhassi Raja memorial, Vellarimala, Phantom Para and Kotillam in Panamaram. 

The 12 newsmakers from Wayanad constituency who have found a place on the calendar include Telan Saji, regarded as a wonder kid with his self-developed machines. Kumbhama, Muhammed Aashik, Mathew and Mary, C Vinod, Jimna Abraham, Visakh M M, Niyas Chola, M K Vishnu, Farsana Rafeeque K, M Dileep, and Nisha PS, have also found a place in the calendar. The theme of the calendar has been widely applauded.

