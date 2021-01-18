STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 12-crore Xmas-New Year bumper fetches dept Rs 77 crore

The department's net profit would be around six per cent of the turnover. Last year, when the turnover was Rs 98.69 crore, the department's profit was Rs 29.93 crore.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Christmas-New Year Bumper raffle fetched Rs 77.35 crore turnover to the State Lotteries Department. A total of 32.99 lakh tickets were sold as against the previous year’s number of 36.84 lakh tickets.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran drew the lot to select the winner of the first prize, Rs 12 crore. The net earning for the first prize winner is Rs 7.56 crore after the deduction of 10 per cent as agent’s commission and 30 per cent as tax.

The department’s net profit would be around six per cent of the turnover. Last year, when the turnover was Rs 98.69 crore, the department’s profit was Rs 29.93 crore. “This year, the net profit would be much lower since the GST was upped from 12 per cent to 28 per cent. The exact amount will be known by Sunday,” said a lotteries department officer. 

Lottery sales are back to normal after the post-lockdown slump, the officer said. An average 90 lakh tickets the five weekly lotteries are sold, each priced at Rs 40. The new monthly lottery, Bhagyamithra, is also getting good response. 

