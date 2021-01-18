Talks crucial for state Congress’ top 3

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s crucial meeting in New Delhi with the top three of the party in the state, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala reiterated that he would happily accept any decision taken by the AICC leadership on the posts to be given to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Chennithala on Sunday said no discussion on sharing of the chief minister’s term has taken place so far.

Monday’s talks assume importance for all three leaders. It is learnt that Sonia Gandhi will give them strict instructions to stop group politics. Following AICC general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar’s report, each of them is likely be given specific roles.

“The norm in the Congress is that the chief minister candidate will be declared only after the elections. Reports that the CM post will be shared is the media’s imagination. We all came to New Delhi to hold talks with the AICC leadership on the preparations for the assembly elections. My aim is to work unitedly which will ensure that the UDF returns to power,” said Chennithala.

Over the last several months, the Chennithala camp has been repeatedly claiming that a “collective leadership” will be leading the Congress and UDF. However, in reality, Oommen Chandy has been staying away from the daily grind of politics. Though he has been shying away from taking up any official roles in state politics, he remains active in his own way like the recent ‘padayatra’ in his Puthupally constituency in solidarity with the farmers’ protest.A majority of the UDF constituents and senior Congress leaders had also told the AICC delegation, which visited the state, that bringing back Chandy to leading role is the need of the hour.

This has reportedly not gone down well with Chennithala and his camp, and they came up with the “collective leadership” idea. Despite Chennithala putting up a formidable fight against the LDF highlighting their corruption practices, it did not meet the desired results in the local body elections, which led to an outcry in favour of Chandy.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that if Sonia Gandhi does not ask him to lead the Congress and UDF in the assembly elections, the former chief minister will stay away from active campaigning. “But it all depends on how Sonia Gandhi puts it before Chennithala without ruffling his feathers. Chennithala is not keen on sharing the tenure with Chandy. The political scenario would be different after two-and-a-half years and chances of AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal returning to the state politics cannot be ruled out,” said the Congress leader.