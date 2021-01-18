STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress workers attack MLA’s car, call hartal in Pathanapuram

As violence erupted between police and the Youth Congress activists, police resorted to  lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Youth Congress (YC) activists on Sunday allegedly threw stones at a vehicle in which K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, was travelling. The incident took place near Nallezhuthumukku near Chavara at noon during a rally staged by the Youth Congress on National Highway. Chavara police have taken five persons into custody in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Congress called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Pathanapuram on Monday in protest against the attack on Youth Congress activists on Friday. Youth Congress activists on Sunday staged a protest march to the MLA’s office here.

Violence erupted after the activists clashed with the police during the protest. Following this, the activists held a sit-in protest on the road. The protest march followed the incident on Friday when Pradeep Kumar, former PA to Ganesh Kumar, allegedly manhandled a few Youth Congressmen.

The incident occurred when the Youth Congress activists showed black flags in protest against the failure to invite a panchayat member to an inauguration held there. The activists accused the police of shielding the accused. Protesting against this, they marched to the MLA’s office on Sunday. As violence erupted between police and the Youth Congress activists, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

