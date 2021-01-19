STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM backs reforms, KSRTC to go ahead with Swift

The unions had opposed the reform measures announced recently.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backing reform measures in KSRTC, its CMD Biju Prabhakar has said he would go ahead with KSRTC-Swift, a new transport company envisaged without the baggage of its parent organisation. He reiterated his decision despite protests by recognised trade unions in KSRTC at a meeting on Monday. Biju said he would inform the government about the concerns raised by the unions.

The unions had also accused Biju of slighting employees. However, he had later clarified that his comment was against a section of employees who was corrupt and slacked in work. Pinarayi intervened when the trade union leaders registered their protest at the highest level. Though he backed the reforms, Pinarayi cautioned Biju against creating controversies.

KSRTC-Swift will operate long-distance superclass services that run on green fuel. It is expected to be a cash cow for KSRTC. Another major reform would be the package to provide voluntary retirement in a bid to trim excess staff and redeploy employees to achieve the desired bus-to-staff ratio.

