STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

FM claim aside, CAG puts KIIFB liability on Kerala

As expected, the CAG report raised serious questions on the transparency of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) borrowings. 

Published: 19th January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a new precedent in the assembly, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was tabled in the house with a note of strong objection by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Monday. As expected, the CAG report raised serious questions on the transparency of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) borrowings. 

It said the borrowings of KIIFB including masala bond lack transparency and constitutional validity. The borrowings will become a liability on the state’s own income in future, the report said.The assembly also witnessed tumultuous scenes when the report was tabled. The speaker gave permission to Isaac to submit his dissent note along with the CAG report which invited sharp criticism from the Opposition benches. 

V D Satheesan, MLA, said, “If the finance minister is allowed to submit a dissent note while tabling the report, it would set a precedent and the ministers in future will insist on recording their statements each time the CAG report on their department is tabled, so it should be avoided,” he said.  However, the speaker gave permission to the minister to record his reservation against the report. 

While countering the Opposition charges, Isaac said his opposition is not against the merit of the report but the CAG had made grave procedural violations in the manner of preparation and submission of the state’s finance audit report for the year ending March 2019. The final report has appended more pages, which were not part of the draft report, which is against the laid-down rules of CAG, he said. 

CAG report: State claims it can repay liabilities

The government provides guarantee for the principal and interest for the loans KIIFB received. Therefore borrowings can be termed as contingent liabilities. The state can repay its liabilities using the petroleum cess and share of motor vehicle tax being received every year. The borrowings by issuing bonds would become a liability on the government if KIIFB defaults on repayment. If any government borrows money in the name of any PSU/AB (autonomous body) which has no independent source of income and the loan is to be repaid by setting apart a share of the government’s resources, the loan is not a contingent liability, but a liability on its own income. As the government chooses to raise funds in the name of KIIFB and the debt is to be “discharged” from government’s revenue such as cess on petroleum and a part of motor vehicle tax, it has definitely created a liability on its own revenue resources. 

This is a classic case of off-budget borrowing which bypasses the limits set on government borrowings under Article 293 of the Constitution. Creating such liabilities without disclosing them in the budget raises questions of transparency and inter-generational equity. 

The CAG says the maximum amount of borrowings of KIIFB is done through masala bond which is an external commercial borrowing. The Constitution gives the powers to raise foreign loans only to the Centre. Here the entire payment is being done through government’s own revenue resources and, therefore, such foreign borrowings are that of the state. Hence, they appear to be in violation of the Constitution and encroachment on the Centre’s powers.

Clean chit to FM
T’Puram: The assembly’s Privileges and Ethics Committee on Monday concluded that there was no breach of privilege on the part of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in revealing the contents of the CAG report. The panel’s report, with the dissent note from its three Opposition members, will be submitted in the assembly on Wedenesday. 

Fund and masala bond
KIIFB borrowed/raised funds to the tune of C3,106.57 cr till 2018-19 including C2,150 cr through masala bonds 
Off-budget borrowings are not in accordance with Art 293 (1) of Constitution
The state govt has set apart 
C3,372.85 cr to KIIFB as petroleum cess and share of motor vehicle tax till 2018-19 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB CAG Kerala
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp