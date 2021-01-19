Kongad MLA and farmer leader Vijayadas no more

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Kongad MLA KV vijayadas, 61, died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Monday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit after he suffered brain haemorrhage. The two-time MLA excelled in his role as a leader of farmers, cooperative movement and of deprived sections. Chief Minister Pinarayi vijayan, other ministers and leaders mourned his untimely death. vijayadas was admitted to the Thrissur MCH on december 11 after he tested Covid-19 positive.

Later, he recovered from Covid but developed other complications which affected his heart and lungs. One of his major contributions to Palakkad district was laying the groundwork for setting up the first mini-hydel project at Meenvallam in Karimba panchayat by tapping the waterfalls.

As the president of the district panchayat, it was the first time in the country that a local body was implementing a mini-hydel scheme . It was a challenging task as when the district panchyat wanted to register the company under the Companies Act of 1956, the registrar of companies rejected it citing that a local body could not satisfy the provisions of the Act like perpetual succession and limited liability. It was after a great deal of effort that Palakkad Small Hydro Company Ltd was registered.

The president of the district panchayat is the chairman of the company. He is survived by wife Premakumari and sons Jayadeep and Sandeep. “The demise of vijayadas is a loss to both the farmers and the Communist movement. He had come from a peasant family and, therefore, always fought hard for the cause of the farmers,” said the chief minister.

“I used to enquire about his condition daily. vijayadas played a great role in bringing the deprived sections into the party fold. He was in the forefront of making the mini hydel project at Meenvallam a reality,” said Minister A K Balan.