STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kongad MLA and farmer leader Vijayadas no more

Kongad MLA K v vijayadas, 61, died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Monday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit after he suffered brain haemorrhage.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Kongad MLA KV vijayadas, 61, died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Monday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit after he suffered brain haemorrhage. The two-time MLA excelled in his role as a leader of farmers, cooperative movement and of deprived sections. Chief Minister Pinarayi vijayan, other ministers and leaders mourned his untimely death. vijayadas was admitted to the Thrissur MCH on december 11 after he tested Covid-19 positive.

Later, he recovered from Covid but developed other complications which affected his heart and lungs. One of his major contributions to Palakkad district was laying the groundwork for setting up the first mini-hydel project at Meenvallam in Karimba panchayat by tapping the waterfalls.

As the president of the district panchayat, it was the first time in the country that a local body was implementing a mini-hydel scheme . It was a challenging task as when the district panchyat wanted to register the company under the Companies Act of 1956, the registrar of companies rejected it citing that a local body could not satisfy the provisions of the Act like perpetual succession and limited liability. It was after a great deal of effort that Palakkad Small Hydro Company Ltd was registered.

The president of the district panchayat is the chairman of the company. He is survived by wife Premakumari and sons Jayadeep and Sandeep. “The demise of vijayadas is a loss to both the farmers and the Communist movement. He had come from a peasant family and, therefore, always fought hard for the cause of the farmers,” said the chief minister.

“I used to enquire about his condition daily. vijayadas played a great role in bringing the deprived sections into the party fold. He was in the forefront of making the mini hydel project at Meenvallam a reality,” said Minister A K Balan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KV vijayadas
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp