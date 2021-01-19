More youth, women to be fielded in poll, says Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee leader AK Antony on Monday said newcomers, especially youth and woman leaders, will get due prominence in the assembly elections. He announced this after the talks the KPCC leadership had with AICC president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil and Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash hailed the announcement. “The move should be seen as a party’s necessity. It is inspiring and a success mantra to many youngsters,” Shafi told TNIE. Lathika said the statement has been welcomed by youth and woman leaders.