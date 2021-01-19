STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Personality disorders, societal changes root cause affecting women's mental health

On January 7, 2021, Kasaragod police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her newborn daughter with an earphone cable.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Heath; Health policy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: On January 7, 2021, Kasaragod police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her newborn daughter with an earphone cable. When her husband found her bleeding  on December 16, he took her to a hospital and the doctors who examined her told her husband Shafi that his wife was bleeding because she had given birth. Later during a search, police found the baby’s body under her bed with the earphone cable still around its neck. 

P N Suresh Kumar

These instances may be isolated, but they are a disturbing issue which needs to be addressed. PN Suresh Kumar, professor of psychiatry at KMCT Medical College and senior consultant psychiatrist, IQRAA Hospital in Kozhikode, said 30 per cent of the woman patients who come to consult him have personality disorders.

“Women between 20 and 40 years are struggling to cope with the cultural as well as societal changes. Most of the woman patients show emotionally unstable personality disorders. They have sudden mood swings and they feel boredom with their present life. They are also attention-seeking and addictive to gadgets or social media. Such personality disorders were not prevalent in our society before.” 

“People with personality disorders as well as anti-social personality traits can go to any extend if they are not diagnosed or treated at the right time,” Suresh Kumar said. 

The postpartum psychosis is also something that our society had not not taken seriously earlier. “We have started to discuss about the mental health of mothers along with children. It’s a good sign. The next generation will struggle hard to confront the cultural change in future. Foreseeing this, counselling sessions should be added as a part of the curriculum in schools,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
personality disorders mental health women
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp