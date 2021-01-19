Sister Abhaya murder: Thomas Kottoor moves HC to set aside special court order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Father Thomas Kottoor, a convict in the Sister Abhaya murder case, approached the High Court on Monday seeking to set aside the order of the CBI Special Court, Thiruvananthapuram, which sentenced him to life imprisonment. Sr Sephy, another convict, is likely to file an appeal challenging the special court’s order on Friday.

Kottoor said the order of conviction and the sentence issued against him were improper. In the appeal he filed through advocate B Sujesh Menon, Kottoor said those who read the special court’s judgment after examining the evidence would undoubtedly feel that it is a “beautifully- written screenplay based on a fiction” rather than a judgment in law.

He said if the order of conviction and sentence against him are sustained, it would be a travesty of justice. Kottoor also submitted that the order of conviction issued was meaningless and unsustainable.