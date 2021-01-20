STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah deploys home-grown team to gauge Kerala’s political pulse

Team includes members of NaMo brigade who played a key role in the 2014 PM campaign

Published: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the assembly election, a team hand-picked and deployed by senior BJP leader Amit Shah is currently touring the state to gather extensive feedback from various sectors about the party’s electoral prospects.

According to a top party source, the confidential survey has been commissioned by Shah, following the realisation that surveys carried out earlier through professional agencies have failed to correctly gauge the pulse of the people and also the electoral outcome. Shah, a former national president of the saffron party, is now part of the BJP parliamentary board— the party’s apex decision-making body. 

Those undertaking the survey include members of the erstwhile NaMo brigade who played a crucial role in the hugely successful ‘Mission - Narendra Modi for PM’ campaign in 2014. Besides Kerala, the survey team deputed by Shah is also learnt to be touring neighbouring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as well.So, why has Shah opted for a home-grown team?

According to party insiders, Shah has of late been unhappy with the so-called “professional” surveys which had been giving an incorrect picture of the political scenario from some states. Along with West Bengal, Shah is learnt to have set his eyes on Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well from where he expects improved results this time around.

“The central leadership has realised that  the same set of leaders are being projected every time as popular and winnable candidates in the surveys. However, the electoral results have failed to match the survey findings,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

The lacklusture performance of the party in the recent local body poll is also reportedly one of the factors behind this fact-finding survey. The survey team is in the process of meeting a number of leaders and interacting with the public representing various strata of society. A comprehensive report on the political scenario in the state will be presented to Shah soon, the senior leader said.

According to sources, the progress of the party in gaining inroads beyond its usual support base will be one of the important yardsticks in the survey. The BJP central leadership has realised that the party would not be able to make an electoral impact in the state unless it wins the confidence of the minority communities.

For A clear picture
According to party insiders, Amit Shah has of late been unhappy with the so-called "professional" surveys which had been giving an incorrect picture of the political scenario from some states.

