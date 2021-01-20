Bird flu: Duck farmers to get financial aid

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government will provide a monetary relief next week to duck farmers who have suffered losses due to the spread of avian influenza in Kuttanad. According to Animal Husbandry Department officials, the department has estimated the total loss at Rs 1.06 crore in the district this month. As many as 28 farmers have suffered losses in Karuvatta, Pallippad, Thakazhi and Chambakulam panchayats.

As per the report prepared by the department, 50,000 ducks were culled to prevent the disease spread. Another 21,500 ducks have died due to the disease. The government has declared a compensation of Rs 100 for each duck which was less than 30 days old and Rs 200 for each duck which was older than that, officials said.

The bird flu was reported in four centres in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks in the first week of January. The district administration had declared the taluks as bird flu-affected. The entire birds within a radius of 1km from each of the affected poultry farm were destroyed, including other domestic birds like chicken. Samples of dead ducks and other birds collected from the taluks were sent to High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal, to determine the cause of death. The department is awaiting the results before declaring the two taluks bird flu free.