STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bird flu: Duck farmers to get financial aid

The bird flu was reported in four centres in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks in the first week of January.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government will provide a monetary relief next week to duck farmers who have suffered losses due to the spread of avian influenza in Kuttanad. According to Animal Husbandry Department officials, the department has estimated the total loss at Rs 1.06 crore in the district this month. As many as 28 farmers have suffered losses in Karuvatta, Pallippad, Thakazhi and Chambakulam panchayats. 

As per the report prepared by the department, 50,000 ducks were culled to prevent the disease spread. Another 21,500 ducks have died due to the disease. The government has declared a compensation of Rs 100 for each duck which was less than 30 days old and Rs 200 for each duck which was older than that, officials said.

The bird flu was reported in four centres in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks in the first week of January. The district administration had declared the taluks as bird flu-affected. The entire birds within a radius of 1km from each of the affected poultry farm were destroyed, including other domestic birds like chicken. Samples of dead ducks and other birds collected from the taluks were sent to High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal, to determine the cause of death. The department is awaiting the results before declaring the two taluks bird flu free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird flu Duck farmers
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp