STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Darshan facility of devotees at Sabarimala concludes

The two-month-long annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala came to a close on Tuesday with the conclusion of darshan facility.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Sannidhanam decorated with flowers on Wednesday ahead of the Makaravilakku festival | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The two-month-long annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala came to a close on Tuesday with the conclusion of darshan facility.The devotees were allowed for darshan till the closure of the Sreekovil after ‘athazha pooja’ and ‘harivarsanam’ at 9pm. Though the temple will be opened at 5am on Wednesday, darshan will be allowed only for the representatives of Pandalam palace after ‘nirmalayam’ and ‘Ganapathi homam’. The temple will be closed at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the return procession of ‘thiruvabharanam’ will leave from here for Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 7pm. The four-day procession will reach the Pandalam temple at 8am on January 23 after the first night halt at Laha forest IB, second night halt at Ranni-Perunad-Kakkad Koickal temple and the concluding night halt at Aranmula Palace.

At Perunad-Kakkad Koickal temple, the devotees will have the facility for darshan after adorning the thiruvabharanam on the idol of Sree Dharma Sastha on January 22. The devotees will be allowed for thiruvabharanam darshan in front of the Nalambalam for two hours from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp