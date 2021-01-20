Darshan facility of devotees at Sabarimala concludes

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The two-month-long annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala came to a close on Tuesday with the conclusion of darshan facility.The devotees were allowed for darshan till the closure of the Sreekovil after ‘athazha pooja’ and ‘harivarsanam’ at 9pm. Though the temple will be opened at 5am on Wednesday, darshan will be allowed only for the representatives of Pandalam palace after ‘nirmalayam’ and ‘Ganapathi homam’. The temple will be closed at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the return procession of ‘thiruvabharanam’ will leave from here for Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 7pm. The four-day procession will reach the Pandalam temple at 8am on January 23 after the first night halt at Laha forest IB, second night halt at Ranni-Perunad-Kakkad Koickal temple and the concluding night halt at Aranmula Palace.

At Perunad-Kakkad Koickal temple, the devotees will have the facility for darshan after adorning the thiruvabharanam on the idol of Sree Dharma Sastha on January 22. The devotees will be allowed for thiruvabharanam darshan in front of the Nalambalam for two hours from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.