Kerala Assembly polls likely in Mid-April

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to go to polls in April if the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) recommendation is accepted by the Election Commission (EC).CEO Teeka Ram Meena told TNIE that he has conveyed to the EC that holding the election before mid-April would be ideal due to various factors including the observation of holy month of Ramzan, which begins on April 15.

Meena said a poll in May was out of question as the CBSE examinations will begin on May 4 and the poll panel will face a dearth of polling stations because of it. The CEO also indicated that the panel was in favour of a single phase poll though the initial feedback was in favour of two phases.

A team of officials from the EC will hold talks with political parties and other stakeholders by the end of this month. It will be followed by a visit of the top officials of the poll panel to the state early next month.Meena added the EC may announce the election dates for all the five poll-bound states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam — by the end of next month after concluding their visit to the states, he added.