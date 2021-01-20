Police oppose bail petition of mother who sexually harassed her son

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of a 35-year-old woman who was arrested under provisions of the Pocso Act in the Kadakkavoor sexual harassment case. There is sufficient evidence against her in the alleged sexual harassment of her 13-year-old son, the police submitted before the High Court.

When the bail application came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the accused had also administered a particular drug on the child that the police had recovered. The statement of the victim, recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, revealed that the boy stuck to his allegation made before the police.

In the bail petition, the woman said the case was foisted on her by her separated husband. She had stopped living with her husband after he married another woman and had moved to her parents’ house, the woman submitted. She then filed petitions before the family court seeking maintenance and custody of her children. It was after filing the petition that her husband filed the complaint alleging sexual abuse of their second son, the woman said in the bail petition.

The prosecution told the court that the accused had sexually assaulted her son when he was ten years old and the harassment continued till December 10, 2019. The father and his second wife had come to the police station to give a statement last November. But the police felt suspicious because a family dispute was going on. So they were referred to the child welfare committee which kept the boy in a hostel for ten days. He was given additional counselling before his statement was recorded.

Even after expert counselling through a seasoned counsellor, it was found that the earlier version of the boy against his mother was correct. Later, he was referred back to the police for registering FIR. Following this, the police conducted a detailed inquiry and the evidence collected by the investigation agency so far reveals that the version of the child is correct, the prosecution said. The husband and the accused woman have four children, including the victim. The prosecution pointed out that, at the time of the incident, the boy was aged 10 or 11. Later, his father married another woman and the talaq happened only in 2019.

The step-mother noticed the physical and mental changes of the child and brought it to her husband’s attention.“It isn’t a family dispute. Records that have been seized by the investigating agency, including her mobile phone, indicate her involvement. The mobile phone has to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for cyber examination and for collecting evidence. There are sufficient statements from other witnesses in support of the prosecution case,” the prosecution submitted.

The victim has been produced before a medical board to ascertain his mental status, intelligence quotient (IQ) and for further counselling. As the medical board is likely to take more time to present its report, the prosecution submitted that, if the accused is released on bail, she will influence the media and turn all witnesses hostile, the prosecution said. When the prosecution requested the court to examine the case diary before reaching a final conclusion on the bail plea, the court asked for the case diary to be produced before it. The court reserved its order after the conclusion of the arguments from both sides.