STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police oppose bail petition of mother who sexually harassed her son

Say there is enough evidence to corroborate boy’s version; drug administered on child recovered

Published: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of a 35-year-old woman who was arrested under provisions of the Pocso Act in the Kadakkavoor sexual harassment case. There is sufficient evidence against her in the alleged sexual harassment of her 13-year-old son, the police submitted before the High Court.

When the bail application came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the accused had also administered a particular drug on the child  that the police had recovered. The statement of the victim, recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, revealed that the boy stuck to his allegation made before the police.

In the bail petition, the woman said the case was foisted on her by her separated husband. She had stopped living with her husband after he married another woman and had moved to her parents’ house, the woman submitted. She then filed petitions before the family court seeking maintenance and custody of her children. It was after filing the petition that her husband filed the complaint alleging sexual abuse of their second son, the woman said in the bail petition. 

The prosecution told the court that the accused had sexually assaulted her son when he was ten years old and the harassment continued till December 10, 2019. The father and his second wife had come to the police station to give a statement last November. But the police felt suspicious because a family dispute was going on. So they were referred to the child welfare committee which kept the boy in a hostel for ten days. He was given additional counselling before his statement was recorded.

Even after expert counselling through a seasoned counsellor, it was found that the earlier version of the boy against his mother was correct. Later, he was referred back to the police for registering FIR. Following this, the police conducted a detailed inquiry and the evidence collected by the investigation agency so far reveals that the version of the child is correct, the prosecution said. The husband and the accused woman have four children, including the victim. The prosecution pointed out that, at the time of the incident, the boy was aged 10 or 11. Later, his father married another woman and the talaq happened only in 2019.

The step-mother noticed the physical and mental changes of the child and brought it to her husband’s attention.“It isn’t a family dispute. Records that have been seized by the investigating agency, including her mobile phone, indicate her involvement. The mobile phone has to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for cyber examination and for collecting evidence. There are sufficient statements from other witnesses in support of the prosecution case,” the prosecution submitted.

The victim has been produced before a medical board to ascertain his mental status, intelligence quotient (IQ) and for further counselling. As the medical board is likely to take more time to present its report, the prosecution submitted that, if the accused is released on bail, she will influence the media and turn all witnesses hostile, the prosecution said. When the prosecution requested the court to examine the case diary before reaching a final conclusion on the bail plea, the court asked for the case diary to be produced before it. The court reserved its order after the conclusion of the arguments from both sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment Minor boy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp