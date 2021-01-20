Special project in the offing to prevent sea erosion, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will implement a special project using KIIFB fund to prevent sea erosion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was interacting with various community organisation leaders at a meeting held here on Tuesday.

“The government has already had discussions with the World Bank to implement a project to prevent sea erosion. However, we are proceeding with the project through KIIFB without waiting for the final call from the World Bank. Sea erosion is nothing but an erosion of the country’s border. We have brought the matter to the attention of the Centre as we need assistance from the Centre too. At the same time we are doing our maximum from our capacity,” the Chief Minister said.

No dilution in reservation

The chief minister also clarified the state government’s stand on reservation in the education sector. “The government will not dilute the present reservation system for any community in the state. A study on reservation in education sector is in progress under the aegis of backward categories commission. The government will take a final call after receiving the report from the commission. The government is taking serious measures to resolve the issues of tribal people and fishermen,” he said.

The chief minister added that local self-governments are taking steps to prevent natural disasters. All LSGs have been directed to form a voluntary action force for rescue activities. The government will give special consideration to the issues being faced by certain communities”, he said.