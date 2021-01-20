Unsold ticket brings Sharabudin Rs 12 crore fortune

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Till Sunday, Sharabudin was cursing destiny. The lockdown had hit the lottery vendor hard as very few of his regular customers bought tickets. Living in a dilapidated house on government poramboke land, he struggled to support his family. But he hid his emotions behind a pleasant smile selling dreams to people.

On Tuesday, Sharabudin, who usually returns with a bundle of unsold tickets and a bunch of woes, returned home a billionaire. An unsold ticket of the Kerala lottery department’s Christmas-New Year Bumper fetched him a fortune of Rs 12 crore. He will be receiving a whopping Rs 7.20 crore after 45 days.

A resident of Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu, Sharabudin lives just three kilometres away from the Kerala border.

“Every day, I start from my house at 7am and reach the Aryankavu checkpost at 7.25am. I purchase lottery tickets from the Bharani lottery agency there and sell them to customers from Aryankavu to Punalur in Kerala. After the lockdown, many of my regular customers were left struggling and they stopped buying tickets. I had incurred huge losses during the past 10 months,” Sharabudin told TNIE. He said he bought only one bumper ticket, which costs Rs 300, from the Bharani agency on Saturday, a day before the draw.

“I went around offering the ticket to many people, but nobody was willing to buy it. I was crestfallen as I couldn’t afford the loss. I kept the ticket in my bag and checked it causally on Monday as I reached the lottery agency at Aryankavu to buy tickets for sale. It was a big surprise. After all the trials and tribulations in life, my efforts have paid off,” said Sharabudin.

The 46-year-old had toiled as a construction labourer in a West Asian country for 9 years hoping to save his family from penury. When he returned home in 2013, his financial woes had only multiplied. He tried running a petty shop in his village but had to wind it up soon. As a last resort, he started selling lottery tickets in Kerala but life remained miserable. Finally, lady luck smiled on him and he returned home to a rousing welcome by his neighbours on Tuesday night.

Sharabudin’s wife Sabeena is a native of Ayoor in Kollam district and his only son, Parvez Musharaf, is a Class 10 student at the government school at Kattalaikudiyiruppu in Thenkasi. He takes care of his aged mother and stays with his brothers Dileep Khan and Noushad.

“My savings account at the SBI branch at Puliyara in Thenkasi was inactive because of a lack of sufficient balance. On Monday, I went to the bank and deposited money to revive the account. The authorities said the amount will be credited to my account,” he said.