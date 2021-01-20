STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Workers’ murder threat slogans land CPM in soup

In the video, the party workers are seen warning League workers that they would not hesitate to kill them if they dared to stand up against CPM. 

Published: 20th January 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KANNUR: With the assembly elections just a few months away, the inflammatory slogans raised by CPM workers, threatening to kill Muslim League supporters, during a march at Cherupazhassi in Mayyil on Monday have put the party on the back foot. A video of the march went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The march was taken out to accord a reception to six CPM workers who were released on bail in a case related to a clash between CPM and Muslim League activists during the recent local body elections. Some local leaders of CPM also participated in the march. In the video, the party workers are seen warning League workers that they would not hesitate to kill them if they dared to stand up against CPM. 

“We had killed those who deserved to be killed and beat up those who deserve to be beaten up. The party had killed before. We don’t have to go to Panakkad to get training. We will chop off the hands and legs, will wrap the body in green flag and will raise the red flag.” These were the slogans that the could be heard in the video. 

Mayyil area secretary Biju Kandakkai said the CPM will not accept any sort of violence against anybody. “The provocative slogans were raised by some workers without the knowledge and permission of the party,” he said.

“Violence is not the policy of CPM. During the preliminary investigation done by the party, we have come to know that the person who had raised the slogans for others to repeat is not from Mayyil panchayat. It was only during the culmination of the march that the controversial slogans were raised. The party will take strict action against the person who raised the slogans for the workers, if he has any connection with the party,” said Biju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp