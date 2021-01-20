Workers’ murder threat slogans land CPM in soup

By Express News Service

KANNUR: With the assembly elections just a few months away, the inflammatory slogans raised by CPM workers, threatening to kill Muslim League supporters, during a march at Cherupazhassi in Mayyil on Monday have put the party on the back foot. A video of the march went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The march was taken out to accord a reception to six CPM workers who were released on bail in a case related to a clash between CPM and Muslim League activists during the recent local body elections. Some local leaders of CPM also participated in the march. In the video, the party workers are seen warning League workers that they would not hesitate to kill them if they dared to stand up against CPM.

“We had killed those who deserved to be killed and beat up those who deserve to be beaten up. The party had killed before. We don’t have to go to Panakkad to get training. We will chop off the hands and legs, will wrap the body in green flag and will raise the red flag.” These were the slogans that the could be heard in the video.

Mayyil area secretary Biju Kandakkai said the CPM will not accept any sort of violence against anybody. “The provocative slogans were raised by some workers without the knowledge and permission of the party,” he said.

“Violence is not the policy of CPM. During the preliminary investigation done by the party, we have come to know that the person who had raised the slogans for others to repeat is not from Mayyil panchayat. It was only during the culmination of the march that the controversial slogans were raised. The party will take strict action against the person who raised the slogans for the workers, if he has any connection with the party,” said Biju.