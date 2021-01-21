STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cabinet nod for draft plantation policy

The state cabinet has given its nod for the draft Plantation Policy, aimed at strengthening the plantation sector in the state and creating more job opportunities.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has given its nod for the draft Plantation Policy, aimed at strengthening the plantation sector in the state and creating more job opportunities. The new policy has proposals to reopen plantations which have been remaining shut for long. Ensuring better treatment facilities for plantation workers, providing them houses through LIFE Mission scheme, making government-owned plantations profitable and an action plan for improving living and service conditions of workers have also found a place in the new policy. The Plantation Policy was formulated taking into consideration the recommendations by the Justice Krishnan Nair Commission appointed to study issues in the plantation sector.

Other decisions
Government to set up five new ITIs at Kulathupuzha and Poruvazhy in Kollam, Elappara and Karunapuram in Idukki and Vazhakkad in Malappuram. 50 posts will be created for the same. Cabinet nod to create 173 posts and upgrade 21 posts in 27 aided higher secondary schools, started in 2014-15.Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will receive the salute during the Republic Day parade in the state capital. Chief Minister will also attend. In other districts, various ministers will receive the salute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp