Cabinet nod for draft plantation policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has given its nod for the draft Plantation Policy, aimed at strengthening the plantation sector in the state and creating more job opportunities. The new policy has proposals to reopen plantations which have been remaining shut for long. Ensuring better treatment facilities for plantation workers, providing them houses through LIFE Mission scheme, making government-owned plantations profitable and an action plan for improving living and service conditions of workers have also found a place in the new policy. The Plantation Policy was formulated taking into consideration the recommendations by the Justice Krishnan Nair Commission appointed to study issues in the plantation sector.

Other decisions

Government to set up five new ITIs at Kulathupuzha and Poruvazhy in Kollam, Elappara and Karunapuram in Idukki and Vazhakkad in Malappuram. 50 posts will be created for the same. Cabinet nod to create 173 posts and upgrade 21 posts in 27 aided higher secondary schools, started in 2014-15.Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will receive the salute during the Republic Day parade in the state capital. Chief Minister will also attend. In other districts, various ministers will receive the salute.