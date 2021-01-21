Concern as TPR climbs to 11.08%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily test positive rate of the state climbed to 11.08 per cent on Wednesday, causing concern among health officials. As many as 61,532 samples were processed on the day, of whom 6,815 tested positive. The new patients include two UK returnees. So far, 65 UK returnees have tested positive. Of them, nine contracted the mutant Covid strain.

Moreover, Malappuram earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first district in the state where total Covid cases crossed the one lakh-mark (1,00,232). It reported 537 new cases on the day. Ernakulam and Kozhikode are close behind with a total 98,811 and 97,506 cases, respectively.

The death of 18 more people was confirmed as due to Covid taking the state’s death toll to 3,524. Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram has the highest death toll (711), followed by Malappuram (400). As many as 7,364 people recovered on the day, while 1,460 people were admitted to hospitals after developing symptoms.