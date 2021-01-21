Crime Branch probe ordered into death of remand prisoner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has directed the Crime Branch to investigate the death of Kottayam native Shafeeq while in judicial custody. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this in the assembly on Wednesday while replying to a submission by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of the Congress.

The decision on the Crime Branch probe came in the wake of allegations that Shafeeq’s death was a result of custodial torture. Shafeeq, who was arrested in Ernakulam on charges of duping an elderly woman, died on January 13 at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he had a fall following a seizure while in judicial custody at Kakkanad.

Pinarayi said the postmortem certificate on Shafeeq’s death was not ready. However, the doctor who conducted the postmortem said Shafeeq’s death was a result of blood clot in the brain due to fall on a hard surface or impact from a hard object. Relatives who turned up at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital had alleged that Shafeeq died of custodial torture.