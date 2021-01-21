Customs harassed protocol officer: CM. Agency ready to play quizzing video

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Kerala has written to the Centre demanding that agencies like customs cannot harass state government officials and lower their morale, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Wednesday. Customs refuted the allegation and said it has videographed the interrogation.

Replying to a calling-attention motion by the CPM’s V Joy, Pinarayi said the chief secretary has written to the Union finance secretary in the wake of the harassment meted out to Assistant Protocol Officer M S Harikrishnan by customs during questioning earlier this month.

Pinarayi said the chief secretary has demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the incident. He also urged the Centre to ensure such incidents do not recur, added the chief minister. Harikrishnan reached the Customs Preventive Office in Kochi after receiving a summons.

On his return, he gave a detailed account of the harassment he had to face to the chief secretary. Pinarayi said Harikrishnan had disclosed he was asked to give statements in a particular manner and was threatened when he refused to give in to their demand. He said the government took serious issue with such incidents that would lower the morale of its officers.

Customs refutes CM’s allegation

The customs refuted the CM’s allegation. “The entire session has been videographed. If the Centre seeks an explanation, we will hand over a copy of the video. We dont know why such an allegation is being raised days after the questioning. No such incident has taken place. In fact, Harikrishnan had cooperated with the process,” a top officer said. The official suspects such an allegation was made in an attempt to divert the investigation, which is at a crucial stage.