STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KPCC chief change? Sudhakaran up for challenge

Kannur MP expresses willingness to take up president post.Will meet AICC gen secy Tariq Anwar on January 23

Published: 21st January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K Sudhakaran. (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR/T’PURAM: Expressing willingness to take up the mantle of KPCC, K Sudhakaran, MP, has said that he would be meeting Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala affairs, at Thiruvananthapuram on January 23. Sudhakaran told reporters on Wednesday he would be happy to take up the challenge if the leadership asks him to do so. However, top Congress sources told TNIE that the AICC leadership has not explored the possibility of bringing in a temporary KPCC president yet.

The Kannur strongman said the AICC leadership had asked him to reach New Delhi for a discussion on January 15. But he could not make it because of his son’s wedding.“Now, Tariq Anwar is coming to Thiruvananthapuram on January 23 and has asked me to be present there to discuss matters concerning the strengthening of the party in the state. As of now, I can’t say anything about becoming the KPCC president as I haven’t received any official communication regarding that from the high command,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he has so far adopted a style of functioning that encourages youngsters in the party.
“That style would not be compromised under any circumstance,” he said. After the local poll debacle, the supporters of Sudhakaran and fellow MP K Muraleedharan had initiated a poster campaign across the state in favour of the two leaders hoping that there would be a change of guard at the helm of the KPCC. When Tariq Anwar ruled that out, the poster campaign had come to an abrupt halt.

“When the three AICC observers are here, during January 22-23, all KPCC office-bearers have been called for a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. Now, there is no confirmation from the side of the AICC leadership on bringing in a temporary KPCC president. Sudhakaran became the KPCC working president prior to his elevation as an MP. So his chances of holding another post is bleak,” said a senior KPCC vice president.

A section of Congress leaders are peeved with Sudhakaran who, they feel, is going overboard with his efforts to claim the KPCC president’s post. At the same time, over the past few years, Sudhakaran has been mobilising mass support in the form of KS Brigade which is spread out in 19 countries, with 2,742 members. They donate a part of their salary to charity, under the banner of KS Brigade, to help provide medical aid and funds for the education of the needy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran KPCC congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp