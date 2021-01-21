KPCC chief change? Sudhakaran up for challenge

By Express News Service

KANNUR/T’PURAM: Expressing willingness to take up the mantle of KPCC, K Sudhakaran, MP, has said that he would be meeting Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala affairs, at Thiruvananthapuram on January 23. Sudhakaran told reporters on Wednesday he would be happy to take up the challenge if the leadership asks him to do so. However, top Congress sources told TNIE that the AICC leadership has not explored the possibility of bringing in a temporary KPCC president yet.

The Kannur strongman said the AICC leadership had asked him to reach New Delhi for a discussion on January 15. But he could not make it because of his son’s wedding.“Now, Tariq Anwar is coming to Thiruvananthapuram on January 23 and has asked me to be present there to discuss matters concerning the strengthening of the party in the state. As of now, I can’t say anything about becoming the KPCC president as I haven’t received any official communication regarding that from the high command,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he has so far adopted a style of functioning that encourages youngsters in the party.

“That style would not be compromised under any circumstance,” he said. After the local poll debacle, the supporters of Sudhakaran and fellow MP K Muraleedharan had initiated a poster campaign across the state in favour of the two leaders hoping that there would be a change of guard at the helm of the KPCC. When Tariq Anwar ruled that out, the poster campaign had come to an abrupt halt.

“When the three AICC observers are here, during January 22-23, all KPCC office-bearers have been called for a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. Now, there is no confirmation from the side of the AICC leadership on bringing in a temporary KPCC president. Sudhakaran became the KPCC working president prior to his elevation as an MP. So his chances of holding another post is bleak,” said a senior KPCC vice president.

A section of Congress leaders are peeved with Sudhakaran who, they feel, is going overboard with his efforts to claim the KPCC president’s post. At the same time, over the past few years, Sudhakaran has been mobilising mass support in the form of KS Brigade which is spread out in 19 countries, with 2,742 members. They donate a part of their salary to charity, under the banner of KS Brigade, to help provide medical aid and funds for the education of the needy.